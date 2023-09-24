RSS leader Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi take stock of Ram Mandir readiness

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has proposed a grand inauguration of Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya, slated for January 2024, by holding consecration ceremony in temples across the country besides organising ‘havan puja’ in at least one temple in every village and encouraging lighting of five diyas (earthen lamps) in every house.

According to sources, the proposal was discussed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was in Lucknow for a four-day state visit, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late on Friday night.

The RSS chief also discussed the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s plans to take out ‘Shaurya Yatras’ between September 30 and October 15 that will cover five lakh villages across the country to connect people with the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya.Around 2,281 such yatras will be taken out by the VHP’s affiliate Bajrang Dal in all prominent cities and locations across the country.

The construction of the temple began in August 2020 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone during a religious ceremony. The site for the construction was accorded to the Hindu side following the Supreme Court judgment in 2019.Bhagwat and Adityanath also held deliberations over 14 Lok Sabha seats of the state that BJP had lost in the 2019 general election. The sources said during his state visit, the RSS chief will hold meetings with district in-charges and Sangh leaders of these constituencies.

The RSS chief stressed raising the appointments from Dalit communities in various organisational posts of the Sangh besides enrolling more people from the deprived classes.With reference to the Women Reservation Bill passed by Parliament, Bhagwat emphasised increasing the activities of the ‘Rastra Sevika Samiti’— the women’s wing of the RSS—and spreading the message about BJP’s “women-centric development model” of which the bill is a part.Bhagwat also laid emphasis on promoting the ideals of the RSS, especially Hindutva. In the coming days, the RSS chief will review the coordination between the government and his organisation.

