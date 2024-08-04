Andhra CM Naidu promises swift action against corruption, plans overhaul of revenue department

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that the officials involved in irregularities during the previous YSRC regime will not be spared, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that all derailed institutions will be put back on track within 100 days.

The TDP supremo, along with the party’s state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, received representations from people at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, and interacted with them.

Interacting with media, Naidu, while revealing that majority of the grievances coming from the people are related to the Revenue Department, warned of stern action against officials who resorted to malpractices. “Land scams that took place during the YSRC regime, are coming to light in every mandal and village. Lands were grabbed by tampering with the revenue records,” Naidu said.

The Chief Minister said priority will be given to receive revenue related complaints in all the districts, and greater emphasis will be laid on resolving them as the unsystematic land survey conducted by the previous regime led to chaos, causing hardship to people.

Accusing the previous regime of weakening the Revenue Department, Naidu said it was evident with the fire incident at Madanapalle. “Besides cleansing the Revenue Department, stringent action will be taken against those involved in land grabbing,” the Chief Minister averred.

All the public grievances will be resolved after department-wise categorisation. Alternative arrangements will be made to receive representations in all the districts and Assembly constituencies to avoid any inconvenience to the people in reaching the State TDP headquarters, he said.

IIT TEAM INSPECTS SUBMERGED STRUCTURES IN AMARAVATI

A expert team from IIT-Madras visited Amaravati on Sunday to inspect the under-construction Iconic Towers designed for the Secretariat, HoD buildings, and high court. The structures were submerged in water due to non-activity during the previous regime, and today, their foundations reportedly resemble lakes. In 2018, the erstwhile TDP-led NDA government called for tenders to construct five Iconic Towers with 40-45 floors, costing nearly `2,200 crores.