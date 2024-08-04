Asha Kiran woes: PwD commission remains headless

NEW DELHI: The multiple deaths in the Delhi government-run Asha Kiran — which houses the intellectually impaired — in a month throws a spotlight on the deplorable condition of the shelter homes in the city.

Against the backdrop of the 14 deaths in the shelter home, the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities (SCPD), formed to safeguard the rights of the disabled, is expected to initiate an action in the matter as it has been granted judicial powers akin to courts.

However, its members say the body has turned into a toothless tiger, as it has been functioning without a chief since January. Of the 36 states and union territories, the national capital is the only vacant state commissioner position, as per the Office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD).

The body cannot take up matter pertaining to PwDs as only the Commissioner is authorised to act on complaints. In the absence of commissioner, many events are hampered, including day-to-day hearing of grievances, they added. Dr Satendra Singh, a member of the advisory committee to assist the SCPD called the situation a constitutional violation.