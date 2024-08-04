India part of global solution on food security, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: India is now a food surplus country and is working to provide solutions for global food security and nutritional security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday at a global conference of agriculture economists.

The 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists organised here after 65 years drew over 1,000 delegates from 70 countries.

Modi said agriculture is at the centre of India’s economic policy, adding the recent Union Budget gave a big push to sustainable and climate-resilient farming and developing a complete ecosystem to support Indian farmers.

“After years of sustained efforts, now India is a food surplus country. India is also the number one producer of milk, pulses and spices in the world. Also, the country has become the second-largest producer of food grains, fruits, vegetables, cotton, sugar and tea,” Modi said.

The PM recalled that there was a time when India’s food security was a concern for the world. “But now, India is working to provide solutions for global food security and global nutritional security.”

He said the challenges before sustainable agriculture and food systems can only be tackled through the holistic approach of ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’.

Modi described small farmers as the country’s biggest strength for food security. As many as 90% of Indian farmers are smallholders.

Highlighting India’s strides sustainable farming, Modi said the country has developed 1,900 new climate-resilient varieties of crops in the last 10 years. He added that India is promoting chemical-free natural and organic farming and moving towards achieving 20% ethanol blending in petrol.

“In the Indian agriculture tradition, priority has been given to science and logic. India has a robust system of agricultural education and research based on its heritage,” he said.

India now has more than 500 colleges for agriculture and over 700 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, he said.

Citing some rice crops, he said black rice from Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya is the preferred choice due to its medicinal value. Modi also spoke about India’s willingness to share India’s millet basket with the world and how India is leveraging digital technology in the agriculture sector.