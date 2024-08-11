Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vows action against BJP-JDS leaders over scams

MYSURU: While the opposition in Karnataka, the BJP and JDS, are holding agitations to corner the the Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said action will be taken against the leaders of both the opposition parties for their involvement in various scams.

Speaking to the press before visiting Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said investigation is being conducted on the various irregularities done by BJP and JDS leaders and action will be initiated against them once the report is submitted.

“BJP and JDS leaders are making false and baseless allegations against me to tarnish my image in politics. The Opposition leaders are daydreaming of coming to power in the state by making corruption charges against me. I will expose the corruption of BJP and JDS leaders. Already we have exposed a few scams during Janandolana convention. As many of their scams are in the investigating stage, I will expose them once the report is submitted,” he said.

Asserting that Congress held Janandolana conventions to show the public that the ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padayatra is fake, Siddaramaiah said the Opposition parties tried to destablise the government by making false allegations. “I will not bow down to the threats or baseless allegations by the BJP and JDS leaders. We will legally and politically fight against the allegations,” he said.

‘BJP-JDS will continue to fight Cong until it’s ousted’

Meanwhile, BJP MP Radha Mohan Agarwal, in charge of party affairs in Karnataka, on Saturday said the alliance partners BJP and JDS will continue their agitation till the Congress government is dethroned.

At the valedictory of the Mysuru Chalo padayatra of BJP-JDS at Maharaja’s College Grounds here, Agarwal said Congress leaders are cowards who escaped from the Assembly as they could not reply to questions raised by BJP and JDS on MUDA and Valmiki scams.

“The Congress government has looted the public money reserved for the welfare of the people. Opposition parties had to launch the padayatra to seek answers from the government. As it is a people’s fight, the opposition will continue the agitation till the corrupt government is removed,” he said.

On the personal assets of deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, Agarwal said, “When he contested his first Assembly polls, his asset was `75 crore. Now it is over `1,400 crore. People want to know his source of income. The assets of Congress leaders have increased by looting the government funds,” he alleged, saying “BJP and JDS will take up legal fight against the Congress till it is ousted.