Lobbying on in TDP for nominated posts in TTD, several corporations

VIJAYAWADA : Hectic lobbying is on in the TDP for nominated posts to be filled by the NDA government soon. The list of aspirants for the coveted Chairman and members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board and several other corporation posts is growing day-by-day.

Sources say that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already prepared the first list of nominated posts, and is likely to announce it probably after August 15. As priority should also be given to the coalition partners, 20 to 30% of nominated posts are likely to be allotted to the JSP and BJP.

Several TDP MLAs, who failed to get Cabinet berths because of the regional and caste equations, are aspiring for the TTD Trust Board Chairman and other crucial corporation posts. Though a final decision is not taken yet with regard to the TTD Chairman post, it is learnt that vernacular news channel chairman BR Naidu is the front runner for the coveted position. Political leaders and industrialists from Telangana, Tamil Nadu and other States are also lobbying for the TTD Trust Board member posts, sources revealed.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TDP leader said Naidu revealed at the recent party Politburo meeting that he had prepared the first list, and would fill up the nominated posts in a phased manner doing justice to all those who rendered yeoman service to the party in the past five years. The names of senior TDP leaders who failed to get party tickets in the Assembly elections due to the alliance with the JSP and BJP, may also be considered for the chairman posts of some prestigious corporations, he felt.

Another TDP leader is of the view that it will be a herculean task for the party leadership to finalise the list of nominated posts as several leaders, who sailed with the party during the troubled times, are hopeful of getting rewarded with nominated posts for their loyalty.

‘NO SPACE FOR FAVOURS, DESERVING TO GET POSTS’

Chief Minister Naidu has made it clear that there would be no scope for recommendation for the nominated posts, and has promised to do justice to all those who worked for the party during the difficult times. Hence, the aspirants has started approaching senior leaders, besides making a beeline for the TDP central office, seeking nominated posts.