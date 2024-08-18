Kolkata Diary: Mamata restrains party from commenting on ongoing tension in Bangladesh

Mamata restrains party from commenting

With the ongoing tension in Bangladesh, chief minister Mamata Banerjee restrained all political parties from making provocative statements on the issue. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday had said that around one crore Hindu refugees will come to West Bengal. “I urge the Governor and CM of WB to be prepared, consult central government. As the CAA states, our country will provide refuge to religiously persecuted Hindus.” This triggered uproar in TMC as they claimed that BJP is trying to disturb the communal harmony of the state.

Abhishek Banerjee holds meet in his constituency

After the results of the Lok Sabha election TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday went to his constituency in Diamond Harbour and held a long meeting with his party cadres. This is the first time he is visiting Diamond Harbour after his record margin victory from the constituency. Sources within TMC said Banerjee may send a strong message that accountability will be fixed if people face any difficulties in availing the benefits of various development schemes due to the apathy of any individual or schemes due to the apathy of any individual or any section in the administration.

Rare bonhomie between Mamata and LoP

In a rare moment of political bonhomie in the West Bengal Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday agreed to her estranged lieutenant and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s suggestions as the ruling Trinamool Congress and Opposition BJP unanimously backed a resolution for the unity of the state. In fact, Banerjee said she would visit the LoP’s home for tea if invited. The resolution against efforts to divide Bengal was moved by Education Minister Bratya Basu after a proposal by Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar to bring north Bengal under the Development minsitry of North Eastern Region.