Ranchi Diary: Indians trafficked to SEA for cyber frauds, says Jharkhand CID

Indians trafficked to SEA for cyber frauds: CID

In a revelation by the Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department (CID), people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are being trafficked to South East Asian (SEA) countries on fake job offers and are being forced to do cyber fraud there. The modus operandi of trafficking of victims for cyber slavery in Southeast Asian countries was revealed after the arrest of two agents from Koderma and Giridih who were involved in the crime. The two arrested agents also admitted that they alone have trafficked more than a dozen people to these countries so far.

Ousted JMM MLA meets Champai Soren

Meeting of ousted JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom with former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has triggered speculations in the political circles that he may join the BJP. After being granted bail on June 28 in land scam case, Hemant Soren was sworn in as the chief minister once again on July 4 replacing Champai Soren, who had been serving as CM after Hemant was sent to jail. It is rumoured that ex-CM was quite disappointed. Champai Soren, however, has rejected the rumours of him joining BJP ahead of the Assembly polls. “I don’t know anything about it...for now, I am here only,” said Champai.

PM Modi to launch Birsa Munda Tourist Circuit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jharkhand soon to lay the foundation stone for the Birsa Munda Tourist Circuit, a project aimed at commemorating the legacy of the tribal icon. The project, which has received a budgetary allocation of Rs 40 crore from the Central government, is in its final stages of planning, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) being prepared by the Khunti district administration. Senior BJP leaders informed that the PM is likely to visit Jharkhand in the month of September before the announcement of the Assembly polls. His visit is also likely to include the foundation stone laying of eight Unity Malls across different states.