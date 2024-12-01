594 cadets march out with flying colours from NDA, Naval academy

CHENNAI: In a spectacular parade held at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kerala’s Ezhimala on Saturday, 239 trainees passed out as sub-lieutenants of the Indian Navy.

“This comprised of midshipmen of the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course, cadets of the 38th and 39th Naval Orientation Course (Extended), the 39th Naval Orientation Course (Regular), and the 40th Naval Orientation Course (Coast Guard and Foreign), graduating with flying colours, marking the successful culmination of their ab-initio training,” the Navy said in a statement.

The trainees passing out included eight foreign cadets from four countries and 29 women trainees. The parade was reviewed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, who also awarded medals to the meritorious midshipmen and cadets after the ceremonial review.

Another passing out parade was held at the triservice National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, reviewed by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, marking a batch of 357 officer cadets completing their training.

The National Defence Academy trains officer cadets from three services — Army, Navy and the Air Force. It also imparts training to cadets from friendly foreign countries. The academy trains the cadets, who join after completion of their senior secondary school, for three years. After the passing out parade, the cadets go to their respective officers’ training academies to train for another year before being commissioned.