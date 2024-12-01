Batting for common good

CHANDIGARH: In a one-of-its-kind initiative in the country, Chandigarh has turned its streets into cricket nurseries through a gully cricket tournament. This unique event, which has the slogan “Balla Ghumaao, Nasha Bhagaao,” is aimed at strengthening the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan (Drug-Free Campaign), and is also building a robust talent pool for Chandigarh’s cricket teams. Seven players from last year’s edition earned spots on the Under-19 Chandigarh team, with one progressing to a BCCI tournament.

The tournament, now in its second edition, is played with tennis balls and has already set records. This year, 302 teams participated, surpassing the previous edition’s 204 teams. It earned a place in the Asia Book of Records last year. The organisers are now aiming for the Guinness Book of Records. The unique aspect of the tournament is its integration with an anti-drug campaign. Before each match, a bus screens a 10-minute video on the perils of drug abuse, followed by players taking an oath to stay drug-free.

Union Territory Cricket Association president Sanjay Tandon, the brain behind the tournament, said it was conceptualised to inspire youngsters to take up cricket and create a talent pipeline for Chandigarh. Explaining the larger vision behind the tournament, Tandon said, “We realised that unless we brought children from gullies and mohallas to proper grounds, we couldn’t show them their future in cricket. I discussed it with the Chandigarh Police. We concluded that encouraging youth to take up sports could serve as a powerful diversion from drugs. This is how the idea of fighting the drug crisis through cricket took shape.”

“Children play cricket on roads, outside houses or wherever they find space—it’s like a religion for them. The challenge was how to bring them to proper grounds. In 2012, when Naunihal Singh was the Senior Superintendent of Police, he introduced the gully cricket concept. I participated in it and saw its potential. When I became UTCA president, I drew on that experience and collaborated with the people who had contributed to it. Together, we developed a detailed concept paper to take it forward. After we gained BCCI membership, we needed a mechanism to channel local talent. This tournament does exactly that,” Tandon added.