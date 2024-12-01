End Naxal menace by 2026, Centre tells states at DGP, IGP conference in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the sessions at the 59th DGP and IGP conference which deliberated on key issues of the country’s internal and external security matters on its second day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in extensive discussions during the meet. Deliberations on crucial issues like narcotics are expected to take place on the last day of the meet on Sunday.

On the day, the conference took stock of the Left Wing extremism (LWE). Despite the continued success in recent months, the Centre asked states not to relax until achieving the target of ending Naxal menace by March 2026, sources said.

Chhattisgarh’s anti-Naxal operations were commended as it has emerged as the best-performing state in tackling Maoists in 2024. So far this year, at least 210 Naxals including many senior members of the banned CPI(Maoist) have been neutralised in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.