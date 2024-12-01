Protecting the ‘annadata’

CHHATTISGARH: Vijay Agrawal, superintendent of police in Baloda Bazar district in Chhattisgarh, is working tirelessly to protect farmers from thefts and cyber frauds during the ongoing paddy procurement season. As the ‘rice bowl’ state, Chhattisgarh’s farmers are vulnerable to various types of fraud, and Agrawal’s efforts aim to create awareness and help them safeguard their hard-earned income.

Agrawal, an IPS officer from the 2012 batch, has analysed crime patterns to caution farmers about potential threats. He advises farmers on handling financial transactions, bank accounts, and cash during the Kharif marketing season. With the Chhattisgarh government purchasing paddy at a minimum support price of `3,100 per quintal, farmers are frequenting banks to withdraw large amounts of cash, making them targets for thieves and cyber fraudsters.

To mitigate risks, Agrawal emphasises the importance of vigilance and safe practices. Farmers are advised to rely only on themselves or bank employees for assistance, avoid seeking help from strangers, and remain alert while carrying cash. They should also avoid sharing bank details, personal data, and sensitive information with unknown persons.

As Pusao Ram Bharti, a gram panchayat sarpanch, notes, “The SP sahab is a farmer-friendly officer... Many farmers gained an understanding on how fraudsters, thieves or cheaters operate.” Deendayal Yadav, a farmer, adds, “His involvement with farmers seems more than the agricultural department despite him being a police officer. He also encourages farmers’ groups to go for small-scale farm business.”

Agrawal’s efforts include visiting farmers, issuing advisories through social media campaigns, and using his team to create awareness through posters and pamphlets. The contents of these materials elucidate 14 ways farmers can be duped or defrauded and provide tips on how to stay safe.

Farmers are encouraged to dial the police control room or 112 when in distress. By taking these steps, Agrawal hopes to empower farmers to protect themselves from fraud and ensure their hard-earned income remains safe.