Telangana CM Reddy inaugurates another Yadadri power station unit

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday inaugurated Unit-2 of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) unit - 2 with a power generation capacity of 800 MW.

He dedicated the unit to the nation in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, and others.

CM Revanth was briefed about the operations of the Unit-2 in the Central Control Room and the ongoing construction work for the other. YTPS is being constructed by Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGenco). The plant will have five units of 800 MW each, with a total installed capacity of 4,000 MW.

The project was envisaged with an initial investment of Rs 25,099.42 crore. However, the estimates were revised to Rs 36,131.99 crore as the cost escalated due to delays caused by Covid-19. As per initial timelines, all the five units should have been commissioned by October 2023. However, the pandemic, and the National Green Tribunal suspending the clearance, delayed the project.