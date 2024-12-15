A beacon of hope for marginalised in Rohtas

BIHAR : Driven by a deep sense of social responsibility, Dr Manju Kumari, an official with Bihar’s Education Department, is making a significant impact in Rohtas district, particularly in the Naxal-affected Tilauthu block. As the in-charge of the Block Resource Centre (BRC), she goes beyond her official duties, dedicating herself to inspiring and educating children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Unlike many of her colleagues, Manju does not head home after office hours. Instead, she spends her evenings visiting villages, distributing books, school bags, uniforms, and other study materials—personally funded from her salary. She works tirelessly to support students who lack basic educational resources, a cause she’s passionately taken up without relying on NGOs or external funding.

Her commitment to social work traces back to her childhood, where she was inspired by her father, late Shiv Shankar Shah, a former mukhiya (panchayat head) of Chandanpura in Rohtas. “Watching my father serve the community, providing land and resources to establish a new school, instilled in me a strong sense of social responsibility.

The school is still operational,” Manju recalls. Her father’s enduring social contributions laid the foundation for her own lifelong dedication to public service.

Despite personal struggles, including an early marriage that ended in separation, Manju remained focused on her mission. She remarried, found support, and raised two children, both of whom now live outside Bihar. Her educational background—a post-graduate degree and a Ph.D. from Ranchi University—has shaped her professional journey. After teaching Hindi at Government High School (+2), Dehri, for over a decade, she was appointed as the BRC in-charge in 2023.

The new role has given Manju more freedom to pursue her childhood dream. Beyond administrative duties, she inspects local schools, ensures proper sanitation, motivates students, and provides financial assistance with her limited resources. “Now, I have the time and platform to make a real difference,” she says.