Indian troops on Maldives boats: Male seeks full info

NEW DELHI: The Maldivian government has sought an explanation from India on Indian Coast Guard personnel entering the Maldives’ exclusive economic zone on Wednesday and boarding three fishing vessels.
According to some videos that have surfaced on social media, the authenticity of which could not be affirmed, there are Indian coastguards seen entering Maldivian vessels. Reports suggest that the Indian men were allegedly armed and boarded ‘Maahoara 3,’ ‘Asuruma 3,’ and ‘Niru 7’.
India hasn’t yet responded to these allegations. According to media reports from the archipelago’s ministry of defence, the foreign troops who boarded the local vessels within the Maldivian EEZ were identified as members of the Boarding Teams of Indian Coastguard Ship 246 and Indian Coast Guard Ship 253.
The coastguards are alleged to have inspected the vessel, around three miles away from Molhadhoo buoy.
It is reported that the Maldives Defence Ministry has also issued a statement expressing concern over the action and requested the Indian government on February 1 to provide details. The request emphasized the lack of coordination with Maldivian authorities.
Meanwhile, there is a notable strain in India’s relationship with Maldives since President Mohamed Muizzu took oath. The pro-China leader had asked Indian military personnel which are 88 in number and are attached to operations of one helicopter and two Dornier aircraft that are involved in humanitarian assistance to leave the archipelago.
In the second high level core meeting between officials from Maldives and India on Friday in Delhi, it was decided to replace the Indian military personnel in phases beginning from March 10 and ending May 10. The third meeting of this core group will take place in Male in the third week of February at a mutually convenient date.
“This is work in progress and it’s too early to state where it will head. Having said that, we would like to state that India and Maldives have long term historic ties and such issues would not dent the relations between the two,” according to a source.