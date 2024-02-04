Indian troops on Maldives boats: Male seeks full info

NEW DELHI: The Maldivian government has sought an explanation from India on Indian Coast Guard personnel entering the Maldives’ exclusive economic zone on Wednesday and boarding three fishing vessels.

According to some videos that have surfaced on social media, the authenticity of which could not be affirmed, there are Indian coastguards seen entering Maldivian vessels. Reports suggest that the Indian men were allegedly armed and boarded ‘Maahoara 3,’ ‘Asuruma 3,’ and ‘Niru 7’.

India hasn’t yet responded to these allegations. According to media reports from the archipelago’s ministry of defence, the foreign troops who boarded the local vessels within the Maldivian EEZ were identified as members of the Boarding Teams of Indian Coastguard Ship 246 and Indian Coast Guard Ship 253.

The coastguards are alleged to have inspected the vessel, around three miles away from Molhadhoo buoy.

It is reported that the Maldives Defence Ministry has also issued a statement expressing concern over the action and requested the Indian government on February 1 to provide details. The request emphasized the lack of coordination with Maldivian authorities.