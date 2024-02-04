MP seeks action against Kerala professor for praising Godse

KOZHIKODE: Police have registered a case against a professor at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) for an alleged remark posted on Facebook saying she was “proud of Godse for saving India”.

Kunnamangalam police have registered the case against Shaija Andavan, professor of Mechanical Engineering, under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code for provocation of communal disharmony and riot.

She was booked after the Students’ Federation of India filed a complaint. Various other organisations including the MSF and the KSU also filed complaints against the professor.

“I am ashamed of this incident, especially from a person holding a responsible post in a premier educational institution that falls in my Parliament constituency,” Raghavan said in the letter. “Such statements not only reflect poorly on the academic integrity of our institution but also undermine the values that we strive to uphold,” he added.

The present controversy erupted on the campus soon after an unrest broke out in connection with the incidents related to celebration of the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. A student was suspended after he raised the placard saying that ‘India is not a Ram Rajya’. The suspension has now been put on hold.