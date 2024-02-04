PM says no fund crunch for Odisha

SAMBALPUR : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said funds will never be a constraint for development of Odisha as long as he is in New Delhi.

Addressing a massive public meeting here after inaugurating the new campus of IIM-Sambalpur and launching infrastructure projects worth Rs 70,000 crore, the prime minister said his government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure development and prosperity in the state.

“There was a time when Odisha suffered and fought for its rights. Now there is no dearth of funds for the development of the state as your son is sitting in Delhi,” Modi said.

Tearing into the Congress for neglecting Odisha for a long time and tarnishing the image of the state at global level, Modi said leaders of the Congress party used to visit Kalahandi only to exhibit the poverty prevailing in the district to the world. Now the BJP government is enhancing the pride of the state at international fora like it did at G-20 summit where most of the world leaders took picture in front of the famous Konark Wheel, he said.

“We will continue to serve Odisha with a new vigour. The recent budget is a guarantee to empower the poor, to empower the country. It’s Modi’s guarantee that each and every poor family of the country will have its own pucca house,” he said.

Stating over four crore poor families have received pucca houses under PM Awas Yojana in the last 10 years of which around 25 lakh are from Odisha, Modi appealed the gathering, “Go and tell the people that the prime minister has given guarantee that no one will live in kutcha houses.”

Dubbing the 10 years of Congress-led UPA government as a dark period, the prime minister said corruption was all pervasive and there was a sense of pessimism everywhere.

“Before 2014, the youth of the country was immersed in despair and their future was in darkness. Now a strong and determined government is standing with you. Building a ‘New India’ has become the BJP’s identity,” Modi said.

Asserting Odisha is benefiting from development efforts of the Union government, the prime minister said Odisha is reaching new heights of development in the field of petro-chemicals. Over Rs 1.25 lakh crore has been invested in the field of petro-chemicals in the last decade. Before 2014, paddy worth Rs 36,000 was purchased from Odisha and this has gone up to Rs 1.10 lakh crore in the last 10 years, he said.

PM lays foundation of 1,320 MW power project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Rs 12,000 crore Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS)Phase-3 by virtual mode. The project will have 1,320 MW, with two units of 660 MW each.The PM announced the stone laying of TTPS among the total of Rs 59,000 crore package for Odisha.According to sources,the first unit of the new plant will start power generation by 2026 and the next unit will be commissioned after six months from then. The power will be generated by lesser coal consumption, sources said.