Green foot forward

RAJASTHAN: A serene expanse of the Benad area nestled adjacent to the bustling city of Jaipur is not just a vast expanse spanning forty bighas but an embodiment of a lifelong dream. This lush patch reflects the relentless pursuit of excellence by 64-year-old BS Rajbala. With each passing season, this farm bears witness to Rajbala’s unwavering commitment to sustainable agriculture, serving as a testament to her passion and perseverance.

Rajbala’s journey into organic farming is a testament to the power of determination and resilience. Despite never having the opportunity to attend school, her innate love for the land and an unwavering work ethic have propelled her into the ranks of successful agro-entrepreneurs. Today, she stands as a beacon of inspiration for countless individuals, showcasing that one can surmount any obstacle with determination.

“I never had the privilege of formal education,” she reflects, “but through sheer hard work and dedication, I’ve carved a niche for myself in the field of organic farming,” she says.

Her efforts contribute to the health and well-being of her consumers and act as a safeguard against potentially lethal diseases like cancer.

Rajbala elucidates, “Initially, I grew pesticide and chemical-free vegetables solely for my family’s consumption, but now, I’m proud to offer these wholesome products to others, thereby aiding in their fight against severe diseases.”

The diversity of produce on Rajbala’s farm is truly astounding. From seasonal fruit trees such as papaya, mango, and pomegranate to many vegetables, including ginger, turmeric, beetroot, and tomatoes, her fields are a testament to the abundance organic farming can yield.Moreover, her expertise extends to cultivating pulses and spices, providing fodder for cattle and ensuring sustainability across all facets of her farm.