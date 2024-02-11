‘Meer ki Dilli’: Urdu literary festival in city

NEW DELHI: “Koochey nahin dilli ke, auraaq-e-musawwir hain,Jo shakl nazar aayi, tasveer nazar aayi… (These are not Delhi by-lanes, these are artist’s canvas; every sight I see looks like a painting). The lyricist of this verse, revered Urdu poet Meer Taqi Meer will be celebrated in the city on his third centenary in a first-of-its-kind festival entitled- ‘Meer ki Dilli, Shahjahanabad: The Evolving City.’

The Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu (Hind), popularly known as Urdu Ghar, the oldest Urdu literary institution founded by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan in 1882, will be hosting a four-day festival celebrating Meer Taqi Meer. This grand celebration will be inaugurated on February 15 at the India International Centre.

The Festival will bring out the essence of Shahjahanabad with scholarly discussions delving into its history, culture and evolution. It will feature thirty sessions with over 40 speakers and cultural programmes on the evenings throughout the four days.

The inaugural event will see the launch of an uncensored version of Meer Taqi Meer’s autobiography. Initially published in 1928, it was translated into Persian for the first time by Dr. Sadaf Fatima. The first Urdu edition was launched in January 2024. The second edition, featuring significant changes by the translator, will be unveiled during the Festival.

Also, the edited version of the famous 1906 book on Master Ramchandra, the erudite mathematics professor of Delhi College and Urdu writer, will be launched. In addition, the special issue of Urdu Adab, a hundred-year-old quarterly journal of the Anjuman, on Shahjahanabad will be unveiled, featuring articles written in Urdu by various luminaries.