Delhi schools told to set up panels for surprise bag checks in classrooms

NEW DELHI: The Education Department has issued directions to all city schools to form a committee for random/surprise checking of school bags of students in classrooms. Besides, guards deputed at entry gates have been directed to check for inappropriate articles in the students’ bags so that no untoward incident happens within schools.
These directions are in continuation of the department’s circular dated August 2022 about maintenance of minimum standards of school safety.
“Some anti-social elements have entered Sarvodaya Bal Vidayalaya, Janta Flats, Nand Nagri, school on the pretext of being parents and attacked Sanoj Kumar, TGT Comp. Science causing serious injury to him during school hours,” the circular recalled an incident in 2022.
“In order to make schools a safe and secure place, it is imperative for all schools to implement a streamlined framework for ensuring good safety practices for students, parents and staff,” the circular added.
The director, education, has yet again pointed out incidents where students indulge in quarrels in and outside the school premises during school hours.
The proposed panels will ensure that no student is in possession of any object/material that may be used to harm fellow students. “Heads of schools should ensure CCTVs are installed. Visitors should not be allowed to enter classrooms and staff rooms,” read the circular.
Directions to follow
Guards should not allow anyone to enter school premises without entering details in a register
Number of parents inside school premises should be restricted to 2 or 3 at a given time
No other person with parents/guardians should enter school
Visitors not allowed inside classrooms & staffrooms
Ensure CCTVs are installed