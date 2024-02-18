Delhi schools told to set up panels for surprise bag checks in classrooms

NEW DELHI: The Education Department has issued directions to all city schools to form a committee for random/surprise checking of school bags of students in classrooms. Besides, guards deputed at entry gates have been directed to check for inappropriate articles in the students’ bags so that no untoward incident happens within schools.

These directions are in continuation of the department’s circular dated August 2022 about maintenance of minimum standards of school safety.

“Some anti-social elements have entered Sarvodaya Bal Vidayalaya, Janta Flats, Nand Nagri, school on the pretext of being parents and attacked Sanoj Kumar, TGT Comp. Science causing serious injury to him during school hours,” the circular recalled an incident in 2022.

“In order to make schools a safe and secure place, it is imperative for all schools to implement a streamlined framework for ensuring good safety practices for students, parents and staff,” the circular added.