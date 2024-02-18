The Sunday Standard

Ground Breaking Ceremony@IV: Ayodhya set to get proposals worth Rs 11K crore

The investment proposals are expected to create over 20,000 job opportunities for the youth of the temple town and adjoining districts.
LUCKNOW: The fourth edition of Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) being organised by Uttar Pradesh government from February 19-21, is set to witness Ayodhya centric investment proposals worth Rs 10,155.79 crore coming to ground.

The investment proposals set to materialise in Ayodhya, which has emerged as one of the most potential investment destinations in UP, are expected to create over 20,000 job opportunities for the youth of the temple town and adjoining districts.

Notably, proposals totalling Rs 3,129 crore have been received for projects related to tourism sector. Here, the maximum investment of Rs 3,000 crore is being made by prominent builders ‘The House of Abhinandan Lodha Group.’

The preparations for fourth edition of Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) of Yogi government, scheduled from February 19-21, are now in final leg. It aims to bring the investments proposals worth over Rs 10 lakh crore to ground, it was organised in rest 74 districts.

Investments in a nutshell

Housing

Investment Proposals: Rs 3409 crore

Employment opportunities: 535

Tourism

Investment Proposals: Rs 3129 crore

Employment opportunities: 6396

Animal Husbandry

Investment Proposals : Rs 14 Crore

Employment opportunities: 93

AYUSH

Investment Proposals: Rs 15 crore

Employment opportunities: 100

Cooperative

Investment Proposals: Rs 57.37 crore

Employment Opportunities: 100

Dairy Development

Investment Proposals: Rs 150 Crore

Employment Opportunities: 285

Medical Education

Investment Proposals: Rs 48.15 crore

Employment Opportunities: 327

Higher Education

Investment Proposals: Rs 505 crore

Employment Opportunities: 630

MSME

Investment Proposals: Rs 189 crore

Employment Opportunities: 1775

Forest

Investment Proposals Rs 575 crore

Employment Opportunities 675

Horticulture

Investment Proposals: Rs 445 crore

Employment Opportunities: 6200

IT and Electronics

Investment Proposals: Rs 100 crore

Employment Opportunities: 500

Technical Education

Investment Proposals: Rs 113 crore

Employment Opportunities: 598

UPSIDA

Investment Proposals: Rs 1230 crore

Employment Opportunities: 1320

Secondary education

Investment Proposals: Rs 70 crore

Employment Opportunities: 200

