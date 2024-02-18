Ground Breaking Ceremony@IV: Ayodhya set to get proposals worth Rs 11K crore

LUCKNOW: The fourth edition of Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) being organised by Uttar Pradesh government from February 19-21, is set to witness Ayodhya centric investment proposals worth Rs 10,155.79 crore coming to ground.
The investment proposals set to materialise in Ayodhya, which has emerged as one of the most potential investment destinations in UP, are expected to create over 20,000 job opportunities for the youth of the temple town and adjoining districts.
Notably, proposals totalling Rs 3,129 crore have been received for projects related to tourism sector. Here, the maximum investment of Rs 3,000 crore is being made by prominent builders ‘The House of Abhinandan Lodha Group.’
The preparations for fourth edition of Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) of Yogi government, scheduled from February 19-21, are now in final leg. It aims to bring the investments proposals worth over Rs 10 lakh crore to ground, it was organised in rest 74 districts.
Investments in a nutshell
Housing
Investment Proposals: Rs 3409 crore
Employment opportunities: 535
Tourism
Investment Proposals: Rs 3129 crore
Employment opportunities: 6396
Animal Husbandry
Investment Proposals : Rs 14 Crore
Employment opportunities: 93
AYUSH
Investment Proposals: Rs 15 crore
Employment opportunities: 100
Cooperative
Investment Proposals: Rs 57.37 crore
Employment Opportunities: 100
Dairy Development
Investment Proposals: Rs 150 Crore
Employment Opportunities: 285
Medical Education
Investment Proposals: Rs 48.15 crore
Employment Opportunities: 327
Higher Education
Investment Proposals: Rs 505 crore
Employment Opportunities: 630
MSME
Investment Proposals: Rs 189 crore
Employment Opportunities: 1775
Forest
Investment Proposals Rs 575 crore
Employment Opportunities 675
Horticulture
Investment Proposals: Rs 445 crore
Employment Opportunities: 6200
IT and Electronics
Investment Proposals: Rs 100 crore
Employment Opportunities: 500
Technical Education
Investment Proposals: Rs 113 crore
Employment Opportunities: 598
UPSIDA
Investment Proposals: Rs 1230 crore
Employment Opportunities: 1320
Secondary education
Investment Proposals: Rs 70 crore
Employment Opportunities: 200
