BJP likely to release 1st list of candidates after Feb 29

NEW DELHI: Amid a growing poll fever for the general election, the BJP is likely to release the first list of around 100 candidates for several high-profile seats between February 29 and March 7.

The seats may include Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Amethi (Uttar Pradesh).

Sources said the first list of Lok Sabha candidates would be released after the meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC), which finally clears the names. “The CEC meeting with the attendance of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, is likely to be held on February 29 at the party headquarters and the fist list can be expected the same day or the next few days,” said a senior party leader.

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the poll dates between March 9 and 13 and before this, the BJP is learnt to have decided to release the first list of candidates, followed by the second list containing 100-110 names in the next few days.

A buzz in the saffron party is that the first list of candidates may have the names of Modi for Varanasi and Shah for Gandhinagar, besides some Union ministers and senior leaders and sitting MPs.

“Wider discussions are going on. It is being expected that the first list would reflect the party’s balanced criteria of selection of candidates by maintaining social equations,” remarked a party source.

He said the candidates would be decided by keeping all factors that would enable the party to achieve the target of 370 seats. This newspaper has learnt that the BJP is consulting its NDA allies, on various seats where the allies have their sitting MPs.

When asked whether the Prime Minister would contest from two seats — one from Varanasi and another from any seat in Tamil Nadu — a senior BJP source said it appears unlikely. “It depends on the PM,” he said. “The names of Bhupendra Yadav from Haryana, Nityanand Rai from Ujiyarpur in Bihar and other sitting MPs may also be announced in the first list,” he added.