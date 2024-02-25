Congress tie-up shows Kejriwal lost touch with Delhiites: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday slammed the Congress-AAP tie-up as an alliance of the corrupt, asserting that neither chemistry nor mathematics favors the two parties against the ruling combine led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that in the states where the alliance matters -- be it Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh, Goa or Delhi -- the BJP had got well over 50 per cent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sachdeva said the move shows Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have lost his connection with Delhiites.Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said that this “corrupt” alliance will not work against those known for serving the people.

Commenting on the alliance, Sachdeva asserted that the BJP will again win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, adding that it is good that the two parties have joined hands as they cannot blame the division of votes for their impending loss.

The AAP -- with 62 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly -- has knelt before the Congress, which has no MLAs, to hide its corruption under the veneer of the alliance, he claimed.

Earlier Sachdeva said, “Kejriwal’s alliance with the Congress shows he has lost his connection with Delhiites.” Sachdeva said the people of Delhi are “shocked to see” the AAP and the Congress forming an electoral alliance and added that, irrespective of the collaboration, the BJP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Congress leader Mukul Wasnik announced that the AAP will contest the New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and the East Delhi seats while his party will contest from Chandni Chowk, Northeast Delhi and Northwest Delhi.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari lashed out at AAP and Congress, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party has been disappointed with the seat-sharing formula. “Kejriwal attacked the Congress time and again and removed it from power in Delhi but now they are forming an alliance,” he said.