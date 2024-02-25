PM Modi to lay stone for 12 railway stations in Mysuru

MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for 12 railway stations under the Amruth Bharat station scheme on Monday. He will also inaugurate one road under bridge and dedicate 12 road over bridges across Mysuru division of South Western Railway.

Divisional railway manager Shilpi Agarwal articulated the core objectives of these initiatives, which aim to elevate station infrastructure, seamlessly integrate them with urban landscapes, foster multimodal connectivity, and ensure inclusivity by providing facilities for individuals with disabilities.

The Amrit Bharat scheme entails the ongoing development of stations, encompassing the creation and phased execution of master plans to enhance various world-class facilities. These revamped stations are poised for a remarkable transformation, featuring state-of-the-art amenities and multi-modal connectivity to enhance accessibility and connectivity for passengers.

This strategic upgrade is expected to catalyse trade, commerce, and economic activities in the region, simultaneously transforming these railway stations into bustling city centres and urban landmarks.

Meanwhile, in a concerted effort to ensure safety and facilitate smooth transit for both rail and road traffic, numerous road over bridges and road under bridges are planned.