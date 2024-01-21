Auspicious Births: Parents eye Jan 22 'muhurat deliveries', believe babies will embody Lord Ram's virtues

GUNTUR: While the nation is gearing up for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, expecting parents are fervently seeking ‘Muhurat deliveries’, believing that the babies born on this day will embody the qualities of Lord Rama.
Muhurat deliveries are not new and the doctors and hospital management note that expectant mothers often consult priests for an auspicious date and time, and make delivery requests accordingly. Some believe that an auspicious birth time positively influences the baby’s personality and spirituality can offer strength to cope with life stresses.
However, not every obstetrician is in favour of entertaining such requests. Stressing the importance of prioritising health and safety over auspicious dates, Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar opined that birthing is a natural process and it unfolds on its own.
“I think we should not disturb it. Baby needs 39 weeks in the womb because important organs like the baby’s brain, lungs, and liver need time to develop. So, we do not recommend scheduling deliveries for any specific day or time,” he added.
A senior obstetrician at a multispeciality hospital in Guntur city on the condition of anonymity revealed that their hospital received over 10 such requests from expectant mothers who are due on the last week in January and the first week in February. While some hospitals have made special arrangements to accommodate their requests, some are denying to prevent overburdening facilities or posing risks to mothers and infants.
Meanwhile, doctors at Guntur GGH where over 15 deliveries are reported every day are denying muhurat deliveries. Considering the severe rush at the hospital and health of both mother and newborn, it is not possible to schedule the deliveries as per the request of the patient, unless it is an emergency, Dr Kiran Kumar added.