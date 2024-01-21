Auspicious Births: Parents eye Jan 22 'muhurat deliveries', believe babies will embody Lord Ram's virtues

GUNTUR: While the nation is gearing up for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, expecting parents are fervently seeking ‘Muhurat deliveries’, believing that the babies born on this day will embody the qualities of Lord Rama.

Muhurat deliveries are not new and the doctors and hospital management note that expectant mothers often consult priests for an auspicious date and time, and make delivery requests accordingly. Some believe that an auspicious birth time positively influences the baby’s personality and spirituality can offer strength to cope with life stresses.

However, not every obstetrician is in favour of entertaining such requests. Stressing the importance of prioritising health and safety over auspicious dates, Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar opined that birthing is a natural process and it unfolds on its own.