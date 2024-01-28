BJP announces LS election in-charges in 23 states & UTs

NEW DELHI: Amid the possibility of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quitting the grand alliance and coming aboard, the ruling BJP on Saturday appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for 23 states and Union territories for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, including Bihar.

According to a notification, the party’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde will be election in-charge in Bihar, with Rajya Sabha member and former Jharkhand chief Deepak Prakash as co-in-charge.

Similarly, vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda has been made the election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, while national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam will handle Uttarakhand.

Rajya Sabha MP and party national vice-president Laxmikant Bajpai has been appointed as election in-charge for Jharkhand.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb will be the election in-charge for Haryana, with Surendra Nagar as the co-in-charge.

Mangal Pandey, the former state minister and BJP’s in-charge for West Bengal has been appointed the election in-charge for Bihar. Party leaders Amit Malviya and Asha Lakra will be co-in-charges for West Bengal, which had posed tough electoral challenges to the party in the 2019 polls.

Mahindra Singh, an MLC in Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, with Satish Upadhyay as co-in-charge.

While former Gujarat chief minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab Vijay Rupani has been appointed the election in-charge for Punjab with Narinder Singh, a party national secretary, as co-in-charge. Rupani will also be in-charge for Chandigarh.

Former UP minister Shrikant Sharma will be the election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, with Sanjay Tondon as the co-in-charge.

The party has appointed Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal as the election in-charge for Karnataka and Sudhakar Reddy as the co-in-charge.

BJP co-in-charge for political affairs in Jammu and Kashmir Ashish Sood was named as the election in-charge for Goa. Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi has been made the in-charge for Daman and Diu, with Dushyant Patel as co-in-charge.

Party leader Ashok Singhal has been appointed as the election in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh. Y Satya Kumar, a party national secretary and in-charge for political affairs in Andaman and Nicobar, has been made the election in-charge for the UT.

Another prominent appointment, among others, is of party national general secretary Tarun Chugh. He is the party’s in-charge for political affairs in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and also has been made the election in-charge for both Union Territories.

The party’s Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, will be the in-charge in Odisha, and Chhattisgarh MLA Lata Usendi the co-in-charge. The BJP’s in-charge for political affairs in Puducherry, Nirmala Kumar Surana, was given charge of elections as well.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar was made the in-charge for elections in Kerala.