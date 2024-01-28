Governor sit-in a mere show, says LDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : THE Governor’s extraordinary sit-in protest on Saturday invited sharp criticism from the Left while the BJP shot back alleging the government was tryign to physically intimidate governor Khan.

Meanwhile UDF termed the actions of the governor and chief minister childish.

Education minister V Sivankutty termed the governor’s action mere ‘show’. He seems to be in a peculiar state of mind, said the minister.

“The police have been providing the Governor security cover, as per protocol. We too face protests at several places. But we don’t go in for such sit-in protests on the road. This is his fourth show. The Governor has been trying to create a sentiment against Kerala at the national level,” he alleged.

Unleashing a scathing attack, on Governor Khan, LDF convener EP Jayarajan said his actions were not in keeping with his position. Has any governor broken loose like this, he asked.

“The students protested with black flags. Is it a first in Kerala? There were black flag protests against the chief minister and ministers too. Just because some kids waved black flags, the Governor has taken part in a sit-in protest on the road. What kind of arrogance is this?” he asked.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam alleged that Khan was trying to create an impression of lawlessness in the state.

“Is he acting on a pre-planned script to create an impression of lawlessness? Looking at the way he stepped down from the car and staged a sit-in right in front of a tea shop, the public is bound to suspect whether it is all part of a well-thought out act. The provocative statement by Union minister V Muraleedharan and the governor calling up the secretary of the Union home minister points clearly to ulterior political motives,” he said.