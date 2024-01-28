Governor sit-in a mere show, says LDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : THE Governor’s extraordinary sit-in protest on Saturday invited sharp criticism from the Left while the BJP shot back alleging the government was tryign to physically intimidate governor Khan.
Meanwhile UDF termed the actions of the governor and chief minister childish.
Education minister V Sivankutty termed the governor’s action mere ‘show’. He seems to be in a peculiar state of mind, said the minister.
“The police have been providing the Governor security cover, as per protocol. We too face protests at several places. But we don’t go in for such sit-in protests on the road. This is his fourth show. The Governor has been trying to create a sentiment against Kerala at the national level,” he alleged.
Unleashing a scathing attack, on Governor Khan, LDF convener EP Jayarajan said his actions were not in keeping with his position. Has any governor broken loose like this, he asked.
“The students protested with black flags. Is it a first in Kerala? There were black flag protests against the chief minister and ministers too. Just because some kids waved black flags, the Governor has taken part in a sit-in protest on the road. What kind of arrogance is this?” he asked.
CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam alleged that Khan was trying to create an impression of lawlessness in the state.
“Is he acting on a pre-planned script to create an impression of lawlessness? Looking at the way he stepped down from the car and staged a sit-in right in front of a tea shop, the public is bound to suspect whether it is all part of a well-thought out act. The provocative statement by Union minister V Muraleedharan and the governor calling up the secretary of the Union home minister points clearly to ulterior political motives,” he said.
‘Strange action’
“He’s acting like a stubborn child. But we can’t term it merely childish behaviour. Soon after his sit-in, the Union minister too performed his part. It’s clearly part of a political agenda. The governor is in fact trying to take on the role of the Leader of Opposition,” LSGD Minister MB Rajesh.
‘Inimidation’
Meanwhile, Union minister V Muraleedharn lashed out stronlgy against the state government. Warning the Left government against trying to play with fire, Muraleedharan alleged that the state home department has failed miserably.
“If the chief minister thinks he can control the Governor through physical intimidation, he’s wrong. Pinarayi has been sending his goons to block the governor. That has always been Pinarayi’s usual style to intimidate his critics,” he alleged.
‘Childish’
Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan took a jibe at the Governor-CM duo for acting like LKG students. Talking to media, Satheesan said the Opposition stands vindicated as it had already pointed out that the Governor - LDF government cannot work hand-in-hand. Coming down heavily on the LDF government’s double standards, Satheesan highlighted how the police have been handling protesters against the CM and Governor.