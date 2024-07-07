Ahmedabad Diary: Attempts to stop victims from meeting Rahul

Attempts to stop victims from meeting Rahul

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met the family members of the Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire victims in Ahmedabad on Saturday. However, sources claim that the ruling party attempted to create obstacles to prevent the bereaved families from meeting Rahul.

According to sources, some BJP leaders met with the victims and promised that if they refrained from going to Ahmedabad to meet the LoP, they would arrange a meeting with the Gujarat CM and help them obtain justice. They also said that some BJP leaders called up the families to convince them that the Congress was merely playing politics. However, they still went.

Suspense mounts over name of state BJP chief

On Friday, the president of Gujarat BJP publicly announced his willingness to step down from his role, indicating a successor will soon be appointed for the post.

According to rumours, the new state BJP president may be named within the next 10 to 15 days. Speculation arose after Purnesh Modi, the present BJP in-charge for Union Territories Diu-Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli, was removed from his position, suggesting he might be one of the choices for the chair of the Gujarat BJP president. Other leaders being considered include Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary.

Congress gunning for win in Gujarat?

The BJP appears to have taken Rahul Gandhi’s comment in the Lok Sabha about winning in the Gujarat Assembly very seriously; this became evident when Rahul’s remark became a major talking point at the recent BJP ‘Brihad Karobari’ (extended executive) meeting in Gujarat.

According to one of the leaders, BJP state general secretary Ratnakar addressed party leaders, stating, “Congress won only one Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, and now they think they will win the state. We need to unite and respond to this.” Notably, the Congress won a Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat after ten years, despite a crushing defeat in the 2022 polls.

