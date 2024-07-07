Delhi: 27% surge in cases of drunk-driving in past six months

NEW DELHI : The national capital has witnessed a 27% surge in cases of drunken driving in the first half of 2024 as compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, between January 1 and June 30, 2024, 12,468 violators were booked for drunken driving, while 9,837 were prosecuted for the offense during the period in 2023.

A senior traffic official said this concerning trend highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and stringent enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure public safety on city roads.

The officer said Delhi Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024. “This analysis sheds light on areas with most prevalent violations, allowing targeted enforcement efforts to improve road safety and compliance with traffic laws,” the officer said.

Rajouri Garden topped the list with 770 violations, followed by Samaypur Badli with 514, while Rohini recorded 441 druken driving offenses.

Driving under the influence of alcohol impairs judgment, slows reaction times, and increases likelihood of accidents causing injuries and fatalities, thus posing a grave risk to road safety. Consequences of such irresponsible behaviour can be devastating, the officer reminded.

“In response to this concerning surge in cases, the Delhi Traffic Police have intensified their efforts to crack down on drunken driving. Strict enforcement measures, including increased checks and breathalyzer tests, are being implemented to deter individuals from engaging in this hazardous behaviour,” the officer added.