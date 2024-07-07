Delhi HC mandates 7th-panel pay to teachers, warns private schools of government takeover

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued an order to multiple schools, including GD Goenka Public School, St Margaret Senior Secondary School and DAV Public School, in the national capital to start paying salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission to the teachers.

A bench of justices Suresh Kumar Kair and Girish Kathpalia also said that if the schools are unable to comply, the court will be compelled to direct the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) to take steps to take over the schools.

The bench has listed the matter for hearing on August 21. “Parties are directed to file their written submissions at least a week before the next hearing,” the high court order read.

The court noted that on May 13, counsel for the schools submitted that they were not in a position to deposit even 25 per cent of the arrears from January 1, 2016, to the petitioners.

The bench said the case of the schools before the education department and before the single judge is that the Directorate of Education had not approved the fee hike which they sought in a representation placed before it.

“Even if it is allowed, it will certainly be not more than four times of the present fee. Therefore, if the schools are unable to deposit even 25% of the amount, it means the schools are in a bad condition and they do not have the funds to run the school, therefore, schools shall should take instructions as to how and in what manner they are able to start paying salary as per the 7th Pay Commission to the teachers,” the order read.

According to 66 petitioners, including teachers, who were represented by lawyer Ashok Agarwal, the schools were legally obligated to implement the 6th and 7th pay commission provisions starting from 2006 and 2016, respectively.

Teachers stated that, while they are currently receiving salaries according to the 6th Pay Commission, they have not been given the same rates for pay, allowances, and other benefits, including DA, as their counterparts in Delhi government schools. They submitted that they are confirmed employees.