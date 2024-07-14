DU Academic Council scraps hike in marksheet, degree correction charges

NEW DELHI : A week after it had raised the fees for correction in degree certificates and marksheets, doubling the charges, the Delhi University decided to roll back the order following the academic council meeting on Friday evening. The correction fee, which had been hiked to Rs 1,000, has been restored to Rs 500, a statement from the university said.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh also assured that the University will not charge any fees if the mistake is on the part of the University.

DU rolled back the revision in charges for corrections in marksheet and degree certificates following objections raised by Academic Council members, a statement said. The council, comprising faculty members, objected to the fee hike approved by the Vice-Chancellor last month. Mithuraaj Dhusiya, elected member of the Academic Council said, “After a thorough discussion in the council meeting, we ensured that the fees are reduced to half of the amount mentioned in the agenda.”

An action taken report on the fee hike along was tabled before the council in the Friday meeting to apprise them of the proposals passed by the V-C by exercising his special powers. The administration had to amend the approved proposal due to their opposition, teachers claimed.

Besides, the council gave its nod to several proposals, including introducing courses for LLB students at Faculty of Law on the three new criminal laws.

The recommendations of the Department of Anthropology to make amendments to allow students of MSc Forensic Science to visit crime scenes through the police station were also approved.

