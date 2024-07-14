Four held for extortion, charged under new law against employing minor for crime

NEW DELHI: Four members of a gang, including a juvenile, who were involved in a firing-cum-extortion incident in the Burari area of north Delhi were apprehended by the police, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, non-juveniles, were identified by the police as Nikhil, Gangandeep and Mohit. They committed the crime on the orders of a jailed gangster named Sunny Kakran, the official said.

The cops evoked section 95 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which deals with punishing the people who hire minors to commit a crime.

Under section 95 of the BNS, whoever hires, employs or engages any child to commit an offence shall be punished with imprisonment of not be less than three years, which may extend to ten years, and with fine.

The police said the jailed gangster had arranged these shooters, including the juvenile, from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, who then followed the target for at least a month and fired gunshots outside his gym in Burari.

DCP (north) MK Meena said a PCR call was received at Burari police station on July 5 regarding a firing incident near Kaushik Enclave, 100 Foot Road, Burari.

The complainant informed that while he was inside his friend Vikas’s car, he noticed two boys armed with weapons coming towards their vehicle, and one of them covered his face with saffron-coloured cloth and threatened him with dire consequences. “When he raised the alarm, both accused fled but were chased by his friend and the passers-by. The accused opened fire in the air,” the complainant told the police.

The police registered an FIR under relevant provisions of BNS based on the victim’s written complaint and initiated the investigation by forming two separate teams.

A team started working on CCTV footage, and one suspect, Nikhil, a resident of village Hiranki in Delhi, was identified. From technical surveillance, the accused, Nikhil, was recognised as a member of a criminal gang. It was also found that Nikhil was receiving directions from a jailed criminal on the phone.

Further probe revealed that the accused had fled to western UP in Meerut and to Prayagraj after the incident, following which the police conducted raids in Meerut from where one of the accused, namely Gagandeep, who arranged hideout for shooters after the incident, was arrested.

Gagandeep was in contact with a jailed criminal on the phone and had arranged a rented room for shooters. Subsequently, all the remaining were apprehended.

