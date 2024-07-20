UP CM Adityanath to meet PM Modi, BJP leaders amid state party turmoil

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders ahead of or after the NITI Aayog governing council meeting due on July 27.

The CM’s meeting is set against the backdrop of rumblings within the UP BJP and a rift between Yogi and his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya.

“In Delhi, Yogi’s top-level interactions are likely to focus on the UP BJP,” said a senior government functionary aware of the development.

Yogi’s Delhi visit assumes significance as it comes barely two days ahead of the state legislature’s monsoon session set to start on July 29.

Sources said the CM may discuss with top brass the party’s feedback about the Lok Sabha poll debacle. The talks may also cover the upcoming bypolls.

The BJP is already in poll mode, with Yogi forming a team of 16 ministers to oversee poll preparations in the 10 assembly segments where by-elections are due later this year.

A party organisation-versus-state government tussle surfaced when Maurya claimed that the organisation was bigger than the government at an executive committee meeting of the state BJP in the presence of party chief JP Nadda on July 14.

Yogi attributed the below-par performance to the party’s ‘overconfidence’, which he claimed hurt the prospects in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. He also attributed the poll loss to the inability of alliance partners to muster enough voters from their communities.

Maurya sought to pin the accountability on the UP CM himself, giving out a sense that Yogi had a disconnect with the party and party cadre. “The pain of the BJP cadre and mine is the same. The organisation is bigger than the government. Nobody is bigger than the organisation,” he said at the state executive in Lucknow.

The meeting was part of a prolonged review process within the BJP to assess its losses in the state in the elections.