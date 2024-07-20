UP CM Adityanath to meet PM Modi, BJP leaders amid state party turmoil

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders ahead of or after the NITI Aayog governing council meeting due on July 27.
The CM’s meeting is set against the backdrop of rumblings within the UP BJP and a rift between Yogi and his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya.
“In Delhi, Yogi’s top-level interactions are likely to focus on the UP BJP,” said a senior government functionary aware of the development.
Yogi’s Delhi visit assumes significance as it comes barely two days ahead of the state legislature’s monsoon session set to start on July 29.
Sources said the CM may discuss with top brass the party’s feedback about the Lok Sabha poll debacle. The talks may also cover the upcoming bypolls.
The BJP is already in poll mode, with Yogi forming a team of 16 ministers to oversee poll preparations in the 10 assembly segments where by-elections are due later this year.
A party organisation-versus-state government tussle surfaced when Maurya claimed that the organisation was bigger than the government at an executive committee meeting of the state BJP in the presence of party chief JP Nadda on July 14.
Yogi attributed the below-par performance to the party’s ‘overconfidence’, which he claimed hurt the prospects in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. He also attributed the poll loss to the inability of alliance partners to muster enough voters from their communities.
Maurya sought to pin the accountability on the UP CM himself, giving out a sense that Yogi had a disconnect with the party and party cadre. “The pain of the BJP cadre and mine is the same. The organisation is bigger than the government. Nobody is bigger than the organisation,” he said at the state executive in Lucknow.
The meeting was part of a prolonged review process within the BJP to assess its losses in the state in the elections.
Maurya has been skipping Cabinet meetings since the June 4 results and staying continuously in Delhi. His attitude is seen as a form of protest against the CM’s style of functioning.
A section of BJP leaders and those from alliance partners also sought to suggest that Yogi gave precedence to bureaucrats over state leaders and the party cadre. This, they claim, led to a sense of alienation not just within the ruling alliance but also among the government and the people.
The state executive meeting was followed by Maurya’s meeting with JP Nadda in New Delhi on July 16, wherein he reportedly briefed him about the unfolding developments in the state BJP and the state government.
State BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary also met Nadda, home minister Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Modi, leading to speculation about a likely reshuffle in the state party unit and a rejig in the Yogi cabinet.
The BJP, it is learned, is keen on having an OBC leader as its state chief to bounce back from the Lok Sabha poll debacle, which saw the party tally dip to 33 seats from 62 in 2019.
The focus will be on state polls, which are three years away in 2027. After a resounding victory in the last two state assembly polls in 2017 and 2022, the BJP will be determined for a hat-trick. That’s why speculation is rife about changes in the party organisation.