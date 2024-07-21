Jaipur Diary: Ambani wedding gets Raje back in spotlight

Ambani wedding gets Raje back in spotlight

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje recently stepped out with the top industrialist Mukesh Ambani at his son Anant’s wedding. The photos, shared on Raje’s official social media, had everyone buzzing. Raje was also spotted riding pillion on a scooter on a tour to her hometown, Jhalawar. Raje has been quiet ever since the BJP ignored her and made first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma the CM. She was also sidelined in the Lok Sabha elections and stayed active only in her son’s constituency. Despite the BJP’s dominance in the last two general elections, this time the party managed to get just 14.

BJP’s jibe at Congress over Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot seems to be in a tight spot. Tikaram Julie, the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, has recently slammed the BJP over PM Narendra Modi’s appearance at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son. However, the BJP responded by chanting “Sachin Pilot, Sachin Pilot!” His attendance has raised quite a few eyebrows, especially given Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s crusade against industrial giants Ambani and Adani. Rahul has been vocal in accusing Modi of being overly cozy with big business, which is why the Gandhi family skipped the Ambani wedding.

Green light for new airport in Kota

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has become one of the biggest faces of the Rajasthan BJP. He has sparked off an even bigger buzz with the government’s green light for a new airport in his home district of Kota, a long-pending demand. A MoU was inked between the Airport Authority of India and the state government in Jaipur, in presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The government will provide the land for free, and the airport with a budget of 1,200 cr, will be operational in about two and a half years. This airport saga started during Vasundhara Raje’s second term but saw land allotted in Shambhupura, Bundi district, under the Gehlot government.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com