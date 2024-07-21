NEET-UG centre and city-wise results out; three more in CBI net

NEW DELHI : The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the the centre and city-wise results for NEET-UG following a Supreme Court order to do so.

Data from a retest centre at Hardayal Public School in Haryana showed significant score drops, indicating stricter controls in the re-exam process. The highest score in the retest was 682, compared to multiple perfect scores previously. Only 13 candidates of the centre in Haryana’s Jhajjar managed to score more than 600 marks.

As many as 67 students across the country had scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA’s history, with six from the centre in Haryana figuring in the list. It raised suspicions about irregularities at the centre.

The servers of the result site crashed on Saturday afternoon due to heavy traffic but recovered later. A few complaints were received from students and parents about missing exam results at centres where they had appeared for the exam.

On June 30, the NTA announced the results of a re-exam for some candidates. The re-exam was ordered by the Supreme Court due to allegations of irregularities. Controversies arose with claims of paper leaks and delays at six centres, leading to the SC mandating a retest for 1,563 candidates and cancelling the grace marks initially awarded.

The SC also instructed the NTA to publish the results while masking candidate identities to investigate the fairness of the scores, particularly from centres with reported issues. The court will continue to hear petitions related to the alleged malpractices on July 22.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Saturday made three more arrests in the case, including two MBBS students from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur college and a BTech (Electrical) from National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, officials said.

Second-year MBBS student Kumar Mangalam Bishnoi and first-year student Deepender Sharma were present in Hazaribagh on May 5, the date of the NEET UG exam, and were allegedly acting as “solvers” for the paper stolen by Pankaj Kumar, an engineer, who was arrested earlier, the officials said.

Sashikant Paswan alias Sashi alias Pasu, a BTech (Electrical) pass-out from NIT, Jamshedpur was acting in tandem with Kumar and Rockey, who was also arrested earlier.

