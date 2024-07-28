1,669 EWS students of DU received grant, says V-C

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Yogesh Singh, on Saturday said the varsity has granted financial assistance to 1,669 economically weaker students in 2022 under the Financial Aid Scheme (FSS).

Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to economically weaker students through a fee waiver—a 100 per cent waiver for students from families with an annual income of Rs 4 lakh or less; a 50 per cent waiver for those with an annual income between Rs 4 to 8 lakhs.

The vice chancellor said nine DU students are participating in the ongoing Paris Olympics, which is a matter of pride for the varsity.

Prof Yogesh Singh held an executive meeting on Saturday. He said the varsity has signed 33 MoUs in the past two years and has published 12 per cent more research papers in Scopus-indexed journals.

“11 patents have been approved or published in the last year,” he added.

Three Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) projects, a joint venture between the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Canara Bank, were approved during the meeting, the Vice Chancellor said in an official statement.

It includes constructing the new academic building at Surajmal Vihar, a college building at Roshanpura Najafgarh, and a new educational building on vacant land in Dwarka.