Delhi woman slits 9-day-old daughter’s throat, held

NEW DELHI: In a shocking case, a 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her 9-day-old daughter by slitting her throat with a kitchen knife. The police have arrested the accused woman.

DCP (outer) Jimmy Chiram said on July 25, the father of the deceased came to Mundka police station and reported that his wife had slit the throat of her newborn daughter.

When cops reached his house in Baba Haridas Colony in Tikri, the girl was found dead in a room on the second floor while his wife was in another room.

“The accused woman was apprehended, forensic teams were called, while the knife used in the offence was recovered,” the DCP said.

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed that as she didn’t want to have a girl child, she killed her infant daughter, the senior police officer said, adding that the deceased was her second child.

Her husband came to Delhi in 2019 with his brother and mother, and both live with him. “Her husband is a labourer in a shoe factory in Bahadurgarh, and the couple have a 2-year-old son,” the officer said.

A case under relevant provisions of BNS was registered and the accused woman has been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are underway, the senior police officer added.

Meanwhile, another officer privy to the probe stated that it probably looks like a case of postpartum depression, a medical condition affecting new parents, both mother and father.