Doctors end strike as govt accepts their demands

CHANDIGARH: The doctors working in government-run hospitals in Haryana ended their indefinite strike on Saturday, following the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government’s assurance of fulfilling their demands, including parity with counterparts in central government hospitals and reducing the bond money from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50 lakhs for postgraduate doctors.

Around 3,000 doctors went on an indefinite strike on Thursday, which affected medical services in state-run hospitals. Long queues of patients were witnessed in outpatient departments (OPDs) of district hospitals in many places, including Panipat, Gurugram, Bhiwani, Ambala, and Hisar. On Friday, a woman reportedly gave birth to a baby on the floor of the civil hospital in Panipat, and an inquiry has been ordered into it.

The other demand includes no direct recruitment of senior medical officers. The association said it would block the growth of hundreds of medicos who have completed 20 years of service and awaiting promotion. “We have called off the strike. The government has accepted the doctors’ demands and assured to notify those before August 15. All doctors had been asked to join duty from this morning,” Haryana Civil Medical Services Association president Dr Rajesh Khyalia stated.

Sources said now doctors would be given an allowance for their visit to the hospital or dispensary during odd hours to deal with any exigency. This monetary benefit is on the lines of with doctors working in central government hospitals.