Guwahati Diary: ‘Fake encounter’ killing case in High Court

Regional party wants united fight against NDA

Regional party Raijor Dal wants the opposition parties to put up a united fight against the NDA in the by-elections to five Assembly seats. The seats had fallen vacant after the sitting MLAs got elected to Lok Sabha. Raijor Dal proposed that the Congress should contest three seats and leave one seat each to regional and Left parties.

“The dark clouds of communal politics, which emerged in 2014, have not yet disappeared from the skies. We were able to fight the BJP-RSS to some extent in the Lok Sabha polls but we must not be over-confident. We all must work hard to keep our unity intact,” Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi said.

‘Fake encounter’ killing case in high court

The killing of three people from the Hmar community in a recent alleged fake encounter in Cachar district has reached the Gauhati High Court. As the postmortem report was awaited due to the non-receipt of the report of chemical analysis of viscera, the court directed the state government to expedite the report.

The court also directed that if the families did not desire to take custody of the bodies, they be kept in the hospital morgue for the time being. The police claimed the three persons, who were apprehended with arms, got killed during a special operation against suspected militants.

Music director missing, searches on

Six days on but there is no trace of Assamese music legend Ramen Baruah. He went out of his Guwahati residence on Monday morning but did not return. Based on CCTV evidence and eyewitnesses’ accounts, the police said he was last seen walking towards the Brahmaputra at around 10:09 am on Monday. Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said the police did not get any evidence Baruah returned from the riverbank. The State Disaster Response Force is conducting searches. After talking to police commissioner, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said Baruah was hurt mentally when he stepped out.

Prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com