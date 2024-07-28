Only Arvind Kejriwal can provide quality education: Sunita

CHANDIGARH: AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, on Saturday, said it is “only her husband” who can provide quality schools, hospitals, roads, free electricity, and women’s travel and that is why the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has “conspired against him” and put him behind bars.

“Is there any party that has improved schools, built mohalla clinics, improved government hospitals, and made electricity free? Only Haryana’s lal (son) Arvind Kejriwal can do such. Modi ji is jealous of Kejriwal, and that’s why CM was put in jail in a fake case. Kejriwal will not bow down before Modi,” Sunita said while addressing a public meeting in Sadhaura of Yamunanagar.

Recently, the AAP, an ally of opposition’s INDIA bloc, announced its decision to contest all 90 Assembly seats of Haryana. Sunita is in on a two-day Haryana tour. She said that there is not a single government college in Sadhaura.

She alleged that farmers are being betrayed by Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government. “Even after giving security deposit, farmers are waiting for the tube well connections.”

She said if AAP comes to power, it will fulfill all the five guarantees made to the public. “It includes free and 24-hour electricity, mohalla clinics in every village, improving conditions of government hospitals and schools, providing free and qualitative education”

