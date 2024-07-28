Rain lashes national capital, waterlogging hits traffic

NEW DELHI: Parts of Delhi on Saturday were lashed by rain, and the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notch above the season’s average, according to the IMD.

The commuters are advised to take alternative routes due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees reproted in some areas across the national capital.

The minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, it said. The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The humidity oscillated between 97 per cent and 72 per cent. Parts of Delhi, including central Delhi and south Delhi, were lashed by rains.

Traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg in both carriageways due to water logging near Qutub Minar Metro station. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretches and plan their journey accordingly.