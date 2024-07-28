Sadhvi in MP's Chhindwara cleans out Rs 90L from seer’s account, case lodged

BHOPAL: Police in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh are on the lookout for a Sadhvi, who is accused of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 90 lakh from the bank account of her guru who died in a road accident last year.

A case was registered against Sadhvi Laxmidas, alias Rina Raghuvanshi (a resident of Bhopal) and aides at the Chourai police station of Chhindwara district recently for cheating, criminal breach of trust and dishonest misappropriation of immovable property.

The Sadhvi is accused of fraudulently transferring around Rs 90 lakh from her Guru Kanak Bihari Das Maharaj’s bank account (in a nationalised bank) into her account and then withdrawing the sum between December 2023 and January 2024 in Ayodhya.

The seer Kanak Bihari had reportedly donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya before dying in a road accident on April 17, 2023. Confirming the lodging of a case against the Sadhvi, the head of Chhindwara’s Chourai police station told this newspaper, “We’re searching for the Sadhvi. Prima facie investigations have revealed that the woman withdrew the money in UP’s Ayodhya from the deceased seer’s bank account. Prima facie it’s a case of cheating and fraud. We’re making efforts to track and arrest her.”

After the seer’s death, the cellphone number (through which his bank account was linked) was surrendered by his followers and subsequently de-activated.

In the complaint filed by the seer’s follower Shyamdas Maharaj (on the basis of which the FIR was registered), it is alleged that the Sadhvi in nexus with her aides got the cell number activated again and then fraudulently got money from that bank account (which had no nominee) transferred into her bank account using UPI and net banking routes.

The alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust came to the fore earlier this month, when the deceased seer’s followers came to know about the money having been withdrawn from the bank. Kanak Bihari, who was a revered seer of the Raghuvanshi community in Chhindwara, had not declared anyone as his nominee.

The complainant alleged that taking advantage of it, the Sadhvi got herself declared as the nominee and withdrew the sum from the seer’s account.

Rs 1cr donation

The seer Kanak Bihari had reportedly donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya before dying in a road accident on April 17, 2023. After his death, the cellphone number was surrendered by his followers and subsequently de-activated.