BJP lauds exit poll projections, says will win 400 seats

NEW DELHI: The BJP, buoyed by the seat counts projected by the exit polls of various agencies, claimed that people of the country have once again reposed their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the trust in Modi across the country is unparalleled, and the final results will exceed the current projections.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda also expressed gratitude to people for voting for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), emphasizing the goal of a developed and self-reliant nation.

Elated by the exit poll projections, Nadda further stated that his party will win more than 370 Lok Sabha seats, with the NDA securing over 400 seats.

“In this election, the voters of the country have chosen a capable, powerful, developed, and self-reliant India, focusing on economic progress and rejecting appeasement, nepotism, and corruption,” the national president of BJP said.

Following Nadda’s comments, BJP MP and chief of the party’s youth wing, Tejasvi Surya, stated that all exit poll predictions indicate a massive victory for the BJP-led NDA, in line with Modi’s vision of securing over 400 seats.

Union Minister Kailash Choudhary echoed this sentiment, saying that the exit polls have accurately indicated the NDA winning more than 400 seats. “The people have faith in the BJP-led NDA, and this is being reflected,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also noted that the exit polls truly reflect the people’s blessings bestowed upon the Prime Minister.