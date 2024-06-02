Bypolls crucial for Sukhu govt as 68% voting recorded

CHANDIGARH : A voter turnout of about 68% was recorded in the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Himachal Pradesh where polling was held in the last phase of the general election and for the by-elections to six assembly seats.

The fate of the Congress-led Himachal government hangs by a thread. Meanwhile demanding basic facilities like road and internet connection, the residents of twin villages of Makhan and Chachul in the Churah subdivision in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh boycotted the elections. Chief electoral officer Manish Garg, the Kanra parliamentary seat recorded 64.92% polling, Mandi 69.78%, Hamirpur 66.25% and the Shimla (SC) seat 68.10%.

Of the six assembly constituencies where bypolls were held simultaneously, Dharamshala recorded a turnout of 66.27%, Lahaul and Spiti 73.72%, Sujanpur 63%, Barsar 50%, Gagret 68.28% and Kutlehar 71.40%.

Himachal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout of 80.1% in the 2019 polls. Among the four LS constituencies, Mandi had recorded the highest voter turnout at 82.3%, followed by Kangra at 80.9% and Hamirpur and Shimla (SC) at 79.9%.

The BJP filed a complaint against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with the chief electoral officer alleging a violation of the model code of conduct.

It stated that Sukhu wore a scarf of the National Students Union of India, the student wing of the Congress, while voting in Nadaun which was “objectionable” and demanded action against the CM and the election agent.