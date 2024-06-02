Chandigarh: 68% polling recorded despite sweltering heat

CHANDIGARH : Voters braved sweltering heat to cast vote in the Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency that reported 67.90 per cent turnout till 6 pm.

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon is pitted against Congress nominee and former Union minister Manish Tewari in the seat. The voters queued up in areas like Ram Darbar, Hallo Majra, Mauli Jagran, Maloya, Dhanas, Dadu Majra, Kajheri and other peripheral parts of the city. In many places, the queues stretched for over 500 metres. The voting slowed down in the afternoon with the city recording 43.5°C at 2.30pm. Long queues seen in the morning vanished at several polling stations. In colonies voters were more enthusiastic than residents of upscale localities.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are jointly fighting this election as INDIA bloc partners. After casting her vote in Sector 7, actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher said, “The opposition is being over-optimistic. I don’t know about every seat but I know that we will get a good majority.”

An estimated 6.59 lakh voters are to decide the fate of 19 candidates. Drinking water, ‘chabeel (sweetened water)’, medical kits, and ORS have been arranged at polling stations given the heat wave conditions. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, 74 per cent voting took place.