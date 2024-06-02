Curtains down, check seventh phase voter's turnout here
Turnout in 57 seats in seven states and one Union Territory in the seventh phase till 8 PM
Overall turnout - 59.23%
BIHAR (8 seats) - 49.59%
HIMACHAL PRADESH (4 seats) - 67.43%
ODISHA (6 seats) - 63.57%
UTTAR PRADESH (13 seats) - 55.60%
WEST BENGAL(9 seats) - 69.89%
CHANDIGARH (1 seats) - 62.80%
JHARKHAND (3 seats) - 69.59%
PUNJAB(13 seats) - 55.76%
TOP 5 WITH HIGH VOTERS’ TURNOUT CONSTITUENCIES
BASIRHAT (West Bengal) - 76.56%
JOYNAGAR (West Bengal) - 73.44%
MATHURAPUR (West Bengal) - 74.13%
DIAMOND HARBOUR (West Bengal) - 72.87%
BARASAT (West Bengal) - 71.80%
BOTTOM 5 WITH LOW VOTERS’ TURNOUT CONSTITUENCIES
PATNA SAHIB (Bihar) 44.65%
NALANDA (Bihar) 45.19%
ARRAH (Bihar) 46.95%
AMRITSAR (Punjab) 50.33%
KARAKAT (Bihar) 50.75%
Total Voters - 10.06crore
5.24 CR - Male
4.82 CR - female
3,574 - Third Gender
904 - candidates in the fray in the seventh phase
1.09 L - Polling Stations