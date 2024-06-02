Representative Image.
Representative Image.
The Sunday Standard

Curtains down, check seventh phase voter's turnout here

Polling in 7 states and one UT for 57 constituencies conducted amid a severe heatwave. This newspaper takes a look...

Turnout in 57 seats in seven states and one Union Territory in the seventh phase till 8 PM

Overall turnout - 59.23%

  • BIHAR (8 seats) - 49.59%

  • HIMACHAL PRADESH (4 seats) - 67.43%

  • ODISHA (6 seats) - 63.57%

  • UTTAR PRADESH (13 seats) - 55.60%

  • WEST BENGAL(9 seats) - 69.89%

  • CHANDIGARH (1 seats) - 62.80%

  • JHARKHAND (3 seats) - 69.59%

  • PUNJAB(13 seats) - 55.76%

TOP 5 WITH HIGH VOTERS’ TURNOUT CONSTITUENCIES

  • BASIRHAT (West Bengal) - 76.56%

  • JOYNAGAR (West Bengal) - 73.44%

  • MATHURAPUR (West Bengal) - 74.13%

  • DIAMOND HARBOUR (West Bengal) - 72.87%

  • BARASAT (West Bengal) - 71.80%

BOTTOM 5 WITH LOW VOTERS’ TURNOUT CONSTITUENCIES

  • PATNA SAHIB (Bihar) 44.65%

  • NALANDA (Bihar) 45.19%

  • ARRAH (Bihar) 46.95%

  • AMRITSAR (Punjab) 50.33%

  • KARAKAT (Bihar) 50.75%

Total Voters - 10.06crore

  • 5.24 CR - Male

  • 4.82 CR - female

  • 3,574 - Third Gender

  • 904 - candidates in the fray in the seventh phase

  • 1.09 L - Polling Stations

Curains down
seventh phase voter's turnout

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com