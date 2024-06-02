Curtains down, check seventh phase voter's turnout here

Turnout in 57 seats in seven states and one Union Territory in the seventh phase till 8 PM

Overall turnout - 59.23%

BIHAR (8 seats) - 49.59%

HIMACHAL PRADESH (4 seats) - 67.43%

ODISHA (6 seats) - 63.57%

UTTAR PRADESH (13 seats) - 55.60%

WEST BENGAL(9 seats) - 69.89%

CHANDIGARH (1 seats) - 62.80%

JHARKHAND (3 seats) - 69.59%

PUNJAB(13 seats) - 55.76%

TOP 5 WITH HIGH VOTERS’ TURNOUT CONSTITUENCIES

BASIRHAT (West Bengal) - 76.56%

JOYNAGAR (West Bengal) - 73.44%

MATHURAPUR (West Bengal) - 74.13%

DIAMOND HARBOUR (West Bengal) - 72.87%

BARASAT (West Bengal) - 71.80%

BOTTOM 5 WITH LOW VOTERS’ TURNOUT CONSTITUENCIES

PATNA SAHIB (Bihar) 44.65%

NALANDA (Bihar) 45.19%

ARRAH (Bihar) 46.95%

AMRITSAR (Punjab) 50.33%

KARAKAT (Bihar) 50.75%

Total Voters - 10.06crore