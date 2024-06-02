Exit polls suggest BJP win in 5-7 seats in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Shortly after voting for the seventh phase, various news channels predicted between five -seven seats for BJP while nil and two seats to the INDIA bloc in Delhi. Political analysts believe that the AAP-Congress alliance has helped to stop the division of anti-BJP votes, which is nearly 40-45 per cent.

The BJP is contesting all seven seats, AAP four—South Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi—while its partner Congress has fielded candidates on North East, Chandni Chowk and North West Delhi.

Delhi voted in the sixth phase on May 25. The BJP swept all seven seats in the 2014 and 2019 elections. This time, however, Congress candidate JP Aggarwal appears to be giving a tough fight to BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk. Aggarwal is considered the strongest from INDIA bloc in the city. Similarly, Congress candidate from North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar is also seen as a potential winner.

In East Delhi, AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar has influence in some assembly constituencies, which is the reason for analysts to predict his win. A large chunk of voters has voted for AAP’s New Delhi candidate Somnath Bharti, according to exit polls.

According to the Axis-My India exit poll, the BJP is leading on six-seven seats while INDIA bloc is leading on one seat. The channel is projecting 54% vote share to the BJP, 19% to Congress and 25% to AAP.

The exit poll of Republic Bharat-Matrize has predicted five-seven seats in favour of the BJP while nil to twofor the INDIA bloc. Chanakya-News 24 exit poll predicts six seats in favour of the BJP while one for INDIA bloc. TV 9 Bharatvasrh has predicted BJP’s victory on all seven seats. Times Now- ETG exit poll has also given seven seats to BJP.

A turnout of 58.69% was recorded in Delhi, with North East Delhi recording the highest and New Delhi the lowest.

