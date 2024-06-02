Fate of Preneet, Harsimrat sealed amid nearly 56% turnout

CHANDIGARH : A turnout of around 55.65% was recorded in Punjab as the polling was held for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state on Saturday amid minor incidents of clashes. Sources said an incident of violence was reported from Hariana area of Hoshiarpur where Congress workers accused AAP of attacking and injuring party workers.

In another incident of poll-related violence, four persons were booked at Mansurpur Badala village of Adampur Assembly segment in Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. Some Aam Aadmi Party supporters allegedly attacked a Congress polling agent, who had to be hospitalised.

Bathinda recorded a turnout of 59.25%, followed by Gurdaspur with 58.34%, according to the Election Commission data. The state has 4-cornered contest involving the ruling AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD.

The polling percentage in Amritsar was 48.55, Khadoor Sahib 55.9, Jalandhar 53.6, Hoshiarpur 52.39, Anandpur Sahib 55.02, Ludhiana 52.22, Fatehgarh Sahib 54.55, Faridkot 54.38, Ferozepur 57.68, Sangrur 57.21 and Patiala 58.18, the data showed.

Among the prominent faces in the fray are BJP nominee and four-time MP Preneet Kaur, who is seeking re-election from the Patiala parliamentary constituency; and Harsimrat Badal, a three-time MP; and BJP’s Parampal Kaur Sidhu, a former IAS officer, who are trying their luck from Bathinda.

Former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is contesting from Gurdaspur, while Congress state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is contesting against BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana.

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), is fighting from Khadoor Sahib.

A report from the border town of Ferozepur said BSP candidate for the parliamentary seat Surinder Kamboj was booked for allegedly getting his video recorded while casting his vote and making it public.