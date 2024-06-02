INDIA bloc leaders discuss counting day preparations

NEW DELHI: Leaders of INDIA bloc parties met on Saturday to take stock of the Opposition’s preparations leading up to the June 4 counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections. They claimed they will get more than 295 seats to form the government.

At the meeting, which was held at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, the leaders dwelled upon a host of issues, including the precautions to be taken on the counting day on June 4. Briefing the media after the meeting, Kharge said they have instructed their party workers to not leave the counting halls till all formalities are completed.

He said the Opposition have sought time from the Election Commission on Sunday to raise their concerns and urge the poll body to address them.

The parties have also given instructions to their workers about Form 17 C, which contains the break-up of the number of votes polled, and not to get out of the counting hall until he or she gets the certificate of election, he said.

“The fight is still not over. The leaders and workers of all the parties are extremely alert. I thank each one of them for their esteemed presence,” Kharge said.

“We have fought the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with all our might and are confident of a positive outcome. The people of India have supported us,” he said in a post on X.

Kharge asserted that the INDIA bloc will get more than 295 seats, enough for them to form the next government. “The INDIA bloc will get more than 295 seats. We have arrived at this figure after speaking with all our leaders,” Kharge told reporters.

“This is a survey of people. People have given this information to our leaders. The government surveys are there and their media friends also inflate figures and put it out. Therefore, we want to tell you about the reality,” the Congress president said.

Opposition leaders who attended the meeting included Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Anil Desai, Sitaram Yechury, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Champai Soren, Kalpana Soren, TR Baalu, Farooq Abdullah, D Raja, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Jitendra Awhad and Mukesh Sahani. Congress leaders Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present at the meeting.

Mamata, Mehbooba give the meet a miss

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already said they would not attend the meeting as polling was to take place in some Lok Sabha seats in the state. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti did not attend the meeting due to personal reasons.