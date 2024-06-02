Jharkhand: 92-yr-old 1st-time voter in peaceful polling in 3 seats

RANCHI : Polling took place in Dumka, Rajmahal and Godda in the state. Jharkhand police spokesperson and IG Operations, Amol V Homkar said no untoward incident was reported from any place. “Out of 6,258 booths, 130 booths were identified where there were Naxal issues in past. These booths registered peaceful polling,” he said.

Khalil Ansari (92) cast his vote for the first time in Sahinganj. The name of Ansari from Badkhori village under Rajmahal parliamentary constituency, was initially missing from the electoral rolls, a fact discovered by Jharkhand CEO K Ravi Kumar during a surprise visit to Mandro polling stations on April 5. Kumar then directed the authorities to include Ansari’s name in the electoral roll.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Dumka Lok Sabha seat, Sita Soren, alleged anomalies and irregularities in the voting procedure and demanded re-polling in the constituency.

Soren flagged the issue after receiving complaints from the voters about delays at booth number 44 and 45.

Dumka, however, recorded the highest voter turnout of 69.89% among the three Lok Sabha seats. As per Soren, the voting process was being deliberately delayed at most of the places in her constitution.